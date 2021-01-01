UI & Visual Designers in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Daria

Daria

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $<50k (USD)

About Daria

👋 I’m a freelance illustrator and graphic designer. My goal is to add soul to your business with the illustration.
Available for freelance projects 💚

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • card design
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • greeting cards
  • illustation
  • label design
  • metal pin
  • pattern
  • seamless pattern
  • sticker design
  • textile
  • textile pattern
  • tshirt design
Nikita Shabunko

Nikita Shabunko

Pro

Dniprodzerzhynsk, Ukraine

About Nikita Shabunko

Hi, I’m a UI/UX and Web designer specializing in the development of modern front-end ready user flows, wireframes and mockups.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • corporate
  • ecommerce
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile interface
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Kate Vyazovskaya

Kate Vyazovskaya

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

About Kate Vyazovskaya

Graphic designer | Logo & Brand Identity

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand identity development
  • logotype
  • stationary design
VRG Soft

VRG Soft

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile design
  • mobile interface
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
