UI & Visual Designers in Depok, Indonesia for hire

Afnizar Nur GhifariPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Afnizar Nur Ghifari
I’m passionate about all areas of design and I believe in design as a better approach to solving human problem. My interests in design include product design, user interface design, user experience design, technological design, and interaction design.
More of what I do:
• Doing user research for better understanding of users and business needs.
• Designing visual interfaces and interactions.
• Helping build consistent visual design across platforms.
• Building design system to unites product teams around a common visual language.
• Prototyping ideas using HTML/CSS/Javascript, React, Framer, Origami and Invision/Marvel.
• Collaborating with product managers, engineers, and other designers.
• Doing user testing to test the solution of the problem.
Feel free to get in touch with me!
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design systems
- engineering
- interaction design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Fareel
Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- figma
- graphic design
- illustration
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign
Dimas Wibowo ◎Pro
Jakarta • $70-80k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android design
- dashboard design
- figma
- interaction design
- ios design
- landing page design
- sketch
- user research
- ux design
- web app design
- web design
Alwi HesaPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ Helper Indonesia
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Hasanuddin University
S1
2019
Skills
- android app design
- android development
- appdesign
- design thinking
- development
- game design
- game development
- human centered design
- ios application design
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- ux writing
- uxdesign
- web design
- website redesign
- wordpress customization