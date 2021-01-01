UI & Visual Designers in Dayton, OH for hire
Erin Bakara
Dayton, Ohio • $50-60k (USD)
About Erin Bakara
shorter in person
available for freelance lettering + illustration work only
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Altamira Technologies
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
The Modern College of Design
Associates in Advertising Art, Design
2013
Skills
- adobe dreamweaver
- adobe flash
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- calligraphy
- fine arts
- lettering
- photography
- typography
Sean McCarthyPro
Cincinnati, OH • $50-60k (USD)
About Sean McCarthy
McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!
Work History
-
Art Director @ GE Aviation
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Ohio University
Marketing Degree
2010
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- graphic designer
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- poster design
- print design
- sports
- sports branding
- sports design
- sports logo
- web layout
Hannah Greil
Dayton, OH • $<50k (USD)
About Hannah Greil
Web + UI/UX designer who likes to make cool sh*t.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- sketch
- ui
- ux
Reggie Faulkner Jr
Dayton, OH • $50-60k (USD)
About Reggie Faulkner Jr
Instinctive creative with a formulated approach to problem solving.
In other words, I'm chill and I just like making stuff.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Iacono Productions
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Southern New Hampshire University
BA in Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- creative direction
- event branding
- graphic design
- keynote
- powerpoint
- social media branding
- social media graphics