UI & Visual Designers in Dayton, OH for hire

Erin Bakara

Dayton, Ohio $50-60k (USD)

About Erin Bakara

shorter in person
available for freelance lettering + illustration work only

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Altamira Technologies

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • The Modern College of Design

    Associates in Advertising Art, Design

    2013

Skills

  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe flash
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • calligraphy
  • fine arts
  • lettering
  • photography
  • typography
Sean McCarthy

Cincinnati, OH $50-60k (USD)

About Sean McCarthy

McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!

Work History

  • Art Director @ GE Aviation

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ohio University

    Marketing Degree

    2010

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • graphic designer
  • illustration
  • illustrator
  • logo
  • poster design
  • print design
  • sports
  • sports branding
  • sports design
  • sports logo
  • web layout
Hannah Greil

Dayton, OH $<50k (USD)

About Hannah Greil

Web + UI/UX designer who likes to make cool sh*t.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
Reggie Faulkner Jr

Dayton, OH $50-60k (USD)

About Reggie Faulkner Jr

Instinctive creative with a formulated approach to problem solving.

In other words, I'm chill and I just like making stuff.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Iacono Productions

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Southern New Hampshire University

    BA in Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • creative direction
  • event branding
  • graphic design
  • keynote
  • powerpoint
  • social media branding
  • social media graphics
