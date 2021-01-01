UI & Visual Designers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania for hire

Find the world's best UI & visual designers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Kishan Patel

Kishan Patel

Dar es salaam , Tanzania $50-60k (USD)

About Kishan Patel

Hi, I'm a graphic & motion designer.
I love minimalism with effective solutions.

Work History

  • UI designer @ Terralogic India

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • branding
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
Joseph Masonda

Joseph Masonda

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania $<50k (USD)

About Joseph Masonda

Just a boy who graduated, who thinks graphics is going to save the world.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • copywriting
  • data analytics
  • data visualization
  • gis
Shalua Mandara

Shalua Mandara

Dar es salaam, Tanzania $50-60k (USD)

About Shalua Mandara

Developer , Graphic Designer , Photographer

Work History

  • Creative Art Director @ Alkemist worldwide ltd

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • photography
  • spark ar
  • web design
  • wordpress
design studio

design studio

Magomeni, Tanzania $150-170k (USD)

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Education

  • SHANGTAO COLLEGE OF MEDIA ART

    DEGREE

    2016

Skills

  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • social media graphics
