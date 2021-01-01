UI & Visual Designers in Cleveland, OH for hire

About Gavin Thompson

My name is Gavin Thompson, a Graphic Designer & Photographer from the sometimes sunny city of Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design, I’ve since used that piece of paper to sharpen my skills as a member of the creative community (We demand to be taken seriously!) and grow my passion for photography as a second creative career path.

I’m currently open to all opportunities in Design and Photography, so please reach out and let’s have a chat!