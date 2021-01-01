UI & Visual Designers in Cincinnati, OH for hire
Sean McCarthyPro
Cincinnati, OH • $50-60k (USD)
About Sean McCarthy
McCarthy the Magician is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Currently taking on new projects!
Work History
-
Art Director @ GE Aviation
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Ohio University
Marketing Degree
2010
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- graphic designer
- illustration
- illustrator
- logo
- poster design
- print design
- sports
- sports branding
- sports design
- sports logo
- web layout
Pavel Kosov
Over the world • $<50k (USD)
About Pavel Kosov
Crafting the future of interaction design @milkinside / Product Designer / Expert Judge at CSS Design Awards
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- blockchain
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- principle
- product design
- ui
- ui animation
- ux
- web design
Patrick HaneyPro
Covington, KY • $110-120k (USD)
About Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney is not a sausage. He's a Senior Designer at Plum, former Lead Designer at Token, and connoisseur of chicken wings.
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Token
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
9+ years
Education
-
Rochester Institute of Technology
BS in Information Technology
2001
Skills
- css
- figma
- front-end development
- html
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- sketch
- speaking
- ux
- web design
Fallon Venable
Cincinnati • $50-60k (USD)
About Fallon Venable
I am a graphic designer with a passion for color, typography, brand development, and really clean files.
Open to new opportunities.
Work History
-
Designer @ Roadtrippers
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Cincinnati, DAAP
BS
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- brand creation
- brand strategy
- collaging
- colors
- drinking tea
- editorial layout
- icon design
- illustration
- infographic design
- making lists
- map design
- print design
- typography