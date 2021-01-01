UI & Visual Designers in Charlotte, NC for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Charlotte, NC on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Mel ShieldsPro
Charlotte, NC
About Mel Shields
Currently a Product Designer at Skiptown, previously at Passport and Skookum. Illustrating in my free time.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Skiptown
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Appalachian State University
BFA in Graphic Design
2013
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion design
- product design
- ui
- visual design
- web design
Christain BillingsPro
Charlotte, NC
About Christain Billings
Designer and Disney geek.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- design thinking
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Michael Kuhn
Charlotte, NC • $90-100k (USD)
About Michael Kuhn
Designer & Donut Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Corey Daniels
Charlotte, NC • $150-170k (USD)
About Corey Daniels
I'm a hybrid Designer/Developer with an itch for creating products.
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Evolve Service Software
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Appalachian State
Industrial Design
2008
Skills
- figma
- front-end development
- interaction design
- mobile design
- pattern libraries
- product design
- product strategy
- programming
- protoyping
- react
- sketch
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- vue
- web design
- web developement