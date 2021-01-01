UI & Visual Designers in Cairo, Egypt for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Cairo, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ِAshraf Omran
Cairo, Egypt • $50-60k (USD)
About ِAshraf Omran
I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Digital Layers
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- animations
- branding
- icon
- micro interactions
- motion graphics
- prints design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
Abdelaziz
Cairo, Egypt
About Abdelaziz
I'm a graphic designer, UI/UX Designer with over 8 months of experience
Work History
-
graphic designer @ nicecode
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Faculty of Computers and Informatics
VeryGood with honor
2017
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- figma
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- prototyping
- ui desing
- uiux
- ux design
- web design
- wireframe
Ahmed M. WahbaPro
Cairo, Egypt
About Ahmed M. Wahba
Creative Design lead, Entrepreneur, CEO & Head of design @Hydrastudioz | Helping businesses to digitalize
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- graphic design
- hcd
- humans
- interaction design
- micro interaction design
- product design
- products
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
Muhamed KhiaalPro
Cairo, Egypt • $90-100k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- information architecture
- interaction design
- principle
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- user research
- ux
- ux strategy