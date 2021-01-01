UI & Visual Designers in Brooklyn, NY for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Brooklyn, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Bogdan NikitinPro
New York City, NY • $130-140k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- UX Design
- animation
- fintech
- illustration
- ios design
- mobile app
- motion graphics
- motiondesign
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- user research
- visual identity design
- web design
LayPro
New York, US • $120-130k (USD)
About Lay
UX/UI design for startups
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- mobile
- user research
- web design
- workshops
Robert MayerPro
New York City • $>250k (USD)
Work History
-
Guest Lecturer @ Skillbox
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- data visualization
- design systems
- interaction design
- product design
- responsive design
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
AnatoliyPro
New York City, NY • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Upwrok/FL
2011 - 2015
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- appdesign
- cms
- cryptocurrency
- figma
- fintech
- game design
- illustration
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design