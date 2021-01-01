UI & Visual Designers in Brisbane, Australia for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Brisbane, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Pete Barr

Pete Barr

Pro

Brisbane

About Pete Barr

Freelance - UX/UI/Visual/Interaction designer and front-end developer hybrid.
Judge @ The FWA

Work History

  • Freelance Interactive Designer @ NA

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • css3
  • html5
  • javascript
  • sass
  • ui
  • ui animation
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Eugene

Eugene

Brisbane, Australia $100-110k (USD)

About Eugene

A passionate creative generalist specialising in human interaction design methodology and design thinking practice.

Work History

  • Lead product designer @ MVP

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Griffith University

    BCH Digital design

    2007

Skills

  • design thinking
  • game design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • ux
Mark Richardson

Mark Richardson

Brisbane, Australia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • custom type
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • texture
  • typography
  • vintage
Zihao Huang

Zihao Huang

Brisbane, Australia $50-60k (USD)

About Zihao Huang

UI/UX design Student

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Griffith University

    Bachelor of Design

    2018

Skills

  • logo
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
