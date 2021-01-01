UI & Visual Designers in Boulder, CO for hire

Brian Edward Miller

Broomfield, CO

About Brian Edward Miller

I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • cartoon
  • concept art
  • illustration
  • picture books
Andrew Littmann

Boulder, CO

About Andrew Littmann

Associate Director of Design with Credit Karma.

Specialties

  • Product Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • ui
  • visual design
  • web design
Isabelle Bilmes

LA | SF $130-140k (USD)

About Isabelle Bilmes

Design @askspoke

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • problem solving
  • product design
  • project management
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Kris Puckett

Pro

Denver

About Kris Puckett

People then pixels, in that order.
Denver-based Designer with a passion for people and espresso.

Work History

  • Product Designer (Contractor) @ Facebook

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • design
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
