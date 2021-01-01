UI & Visual Designers in Bologna, Italy for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Bologna, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Yasmin

Yasmin

Pro

Italy, Bologna $80-90k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • development
  • material design
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Andrea Puccini — epoch476

Andrea Puccini — epoch476

Bologna, ITALY $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Andrea Puccini — epoch476

COFFEE ADDICTED. HEAD OF DESIGN. JUDGE AT AWWWARDS & DIGITAL DESIGN AWARD. FULL TIME DAD. PROBLEM SOLVING REBEL. HELVETICA.

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Hibo

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • cover design
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • poster design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Silvia Sguotti

Silvia Sguotti

Pro

Bologna, Italy

Message

About Silvia Sguotti

Silvia Sguotti. 29. Italy.
Professional Graphic Designer & Digital Artist
with more than 7 years of experience.

Work History

  • Web & Graphic designer @ Francesco Orlando

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Industrial Design | University of Ferrara

    109/110

    2012

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • digital art
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • ui ux
  • web design
Message
Alberto Macherelli

Alberto Macherelli

Florence, Italy $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX – Digital Product Designer @ Simple Booking

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Florence

    Degree in Design, 110 with honors

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • digital product design
  • ui design
  • ux design
Message