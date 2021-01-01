UI & Visual Designers in Belo Horizonte, Brazil for hire
Gabriel Guedes
Belo Horizonte, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Gabriel Guedes
I created my Dribbble account to post what im doing in my free time.
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ Stoque
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
PUC-MG
Gratuated
2020
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- interaction design
- interfacedesign
- internet
Liliane Claudia
Betim, MG - Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Liliane Claudia
Atuo como Product Designer com expertise em idear o Design Inclusivo como um agente de soluções inovadoras através do Design Thinking.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- adobe xd
- branding identity
- figma
- marketing strategy
- ui visual designer
- ui interface
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- uxdesign
- visual communications
Alice Braz
Nova Lima - MG - Brazil • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- print design
- uiux
- visual design
- visual identity design
- web design
Alana Pamplona
Belo Horizonte, Brazil • $<50k (USD)
About Alana Pamplona
Product Designer, problem finder and solver. Passionate about design, lettering, dogs and people.
Work History
-
Front-end Dev and Designer @ Seidor
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
PUC Minas
Interaction Design Postgraduate
2020
Skills
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- Adobe XD
- UI Design
- UX Design
- design thinking
- front-end development
- graphic design