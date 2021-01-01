UI & Visual Designers in Barcelona, Spain for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Barcelona, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
StanPro
Barcelona, Spain • $220-250k (USD)
Work History
-
Project Lead @ MUV
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- analytics
- animation
- appdesign
- ecommerce
- graphic design
- growth marketing
- illlustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- product design
- product strategy
- social media strategy
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
David Felipe V
Barcelona
About David Felipe V
UI Designer from Barcelona
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- mobile
- motion
- motion graphics
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Barbara SkrodzkaPro
Barcelona • $60-70k (USD)
About Barbara Skrodzka
Freelance UX/UI designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Peddler.com
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ui
- usability testing
- user research
- ux
- visual design
- web design
DrodPro
Berlin & Barcelona • $50-60k (USD)
About Drod
Product Designer — Young Jury at @Awwwards.
‘drod.ux’ on Clubhouse.
Work History
-
UI-UX Designer @ Gymondo
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
EADT
Degree in Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- css
- html
- invision
- mobile
- prototype
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design