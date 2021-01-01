UI & Visual Designers in Banda Aceh, Indonesia for hire

Find the world's best UI & visual designers in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Dribbble

Nauval Zawawi

Banda Aceh, Indonesia $140-150k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Syiah Kuala University

    bachelor

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • front-end development
  • logodesigner
Cotbada Studio

Aceh, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

About Cotbada Studio

We are available for Lettering, Branding and Illustrator works as well

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • font design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
Araiy Khairy

Banda Aceh, Aceh $<50k (USD)

About Araiy Khairy

The rokie desainer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo creation
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
graphicdeal.net

Banda Aceh

About graphicdeal.net

Graphic Design

Work History

  • manager @ graphicdeal

    2016 - 2021

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • font creator
  • mockups
