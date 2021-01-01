UI & Visual Designers in Amman, Jordan for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Amman, Jordan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
tariq yosef
jordan - amman
About tariq yosef
tariq shishani;a digital designer obsessed with design, typography, grids, imagery, simplicity, functionality, clarity, attention
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ui
- visual commercial art
Rana Obaid
Amman, Jordan
About Rana Obaid
Freelance Visual Designer and Strategist
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- multimedia
- presentation design
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Yazan ObeidatPro
Amman, Jordan • $50-60k (USD)
About Yazan Obeidat
“You have to start with the customer experience and work your way back to technology.”
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- creative direction
- illustration
- mobile
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux