UI & Visual Designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan for hire

Karina Akhmetova

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • illustration graphic design
  • photo retouching
  • photography
Yelkhan

Almaty, Kazakhstan $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Dmitriy

Almaty, Kazakhstan $90-100k (USD)

About Dmitriy

Let's work together, just write to me :0

Work History

  • FullStack Web Developer @ Probilet.kz - Website Search for railways and air tickets

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • IITU

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • Figma
  • business branding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Timur Kutumbaev

Almaty, Kazakhstan $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Middle Frontend developer @ AVRORA Holding

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Ural College of oil, gas and industry technologies

    System engineer

    2009

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • css
  • figma
  • html5
  • javascript
  • jquerry
  • nuxt.js
  • php
  • rest api
  • ui
  • ux
  • vue.js
