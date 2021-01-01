Biography
The best way to share time with friends
New York City
Dribbble Pro Business
Member since Aug 2019
Saturn is a Business member
Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.
🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The best way to share time with friends
New York City
Dribbble Pro Business
Member since Aug 2019
Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.