sven ten hove

  1. Save & Share your Strava routes with the world route mvp idea exercise strava notion ios minimal app clean ux ui
    View Save & Share your Strava routes with the world
    Save & Share your Strava routes with the world
  2. Questionary mobile design website dashboard webapp design minimal app clean ux ui
    View Questionary mobile design
    Questionary mobile design
  3. Education redesigned typography dashboard uidesign platform app e-learning edtech medium clean ui ux
    View Education redesigned
    Education redesigned
  4. Calendar view web concept website ios typography vector clean branding illustration app design blog minimal ux
    View Calendar view
    Calendar view
  5. Profile - Work in Progress remote social team profile ux empathy app clean ui
    View Profile - Work in Progress
    Profile - Work in Progress
  6. Be yourself design icon illustration concept branding minimal clean vector blog
    View Be yourself
    Be yourself
  7. Future of learning (new blog post) concept idea write design minimal e-learning ui ux ui future blog
    View Future of learning (new blog post)
    Future of learning (new blog post)
  8. Simple flower exploration (branding) illustration icon minimal vector simple typogaphy explore branding brand design logo
    1
    View Simple flower exploration (branding)
    Simple flower exploration (branding)
  9. E-learning platform (case) overview games notification account e-learning webapp typography minimal ux app clean ui
    View E-learning platform (case)
    E-learning platform (case)
  10. Content page for a Non profit navigation list page donate flowers minimal non-profit content ux design website clean ui
    View Content page for a Non profit
    Content page for a Non profit
  11. Branding new company brand assets social media media brand icons logo illustration branding clean
    View Branding new company
    Branding new company
  12. Student account E-learning app quiz games social language dashboard settings account student webapp app e-learning design ux clean ui
    View Student account E-learning app
    Student account E-learning app
  13. E-learning App blog simple whitespace page webdesign interaction design platform clean ux ui app
    View E-learning App
    E-learning App
  14. New homepage for a digital agency minimal iphone animation website interface clean marketing agency ux ui
    View New homepage for a digital agency
    New homepage for a digital agency
  15. Student account modern clean nav account app ux ui
    1
    View Student account
    Student account
  16. Homepage redesign ecommerce shop homepage webdesign ux ui
    View Homepage redesign
    Homepage redesign
  17. Dropdown - Switch between different recommendations responsive social dropdown nav web app clean ux ui
    View Dropdown - Switch between different recommendations
    Dropdown - Switch between different recommendations
  18. Mobile version Brebble experience responsive timeline ui ux
    View Mobile version Brebble
    Mobile version Brebble
  19. Adventures. What does it mean? plane story adventure icon blog
    View Adventures. What does it mean?
    Adventures. What does it mean?
  20. Discover page web social content discover concept app website clean ux ui
    View Discover page
    Discover page
  21. Boarding Pass pass boarding ticket design adventure branding
    View Boarding Pass
    Boarding Pass
  22. ADE Shop ui ux clean magento shop
    View ADE Shop
    ADE Shop
  23. Jolly Homepage ui ux clean website app concept startup homepage
    View Jolly Homepage
    Jolly Homepage
  24. Jolly* on boarding process sing-up ux ui clean on-boarding
    View Jolly* on boarding process
    Jolly* on boarding process
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
sven ten hove