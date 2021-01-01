Biography
Streamlytics provides ethical, human powered data, from today’s fastest growing communities across the United States spanning millions of data points.
With Streamlytics, we partner with consumers to unlock the power of actual usage data, reflective of how people create data today… across all types of platforms, simultaneously. Not by rigid panels or unethical tracking.
Los Angeles
Dribbble Pro Business
Member since Jul 2021
Angela Benton is a Business member
Upgrade to Pro Business and get your new profile along with many other perks. Learn more.