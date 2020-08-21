🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️

Back to home page

close
Shot by #<User:0x000055b17739ae80>

Art by DKNG

A Collection of Beautiful Music Festival Branding to Inspire You

by Renee Fleck in Inspiration
Aug 21, 2020

Share Copy

Anyone else longing for the good old days when music festivals were actually a thing? As you can probably guess, the live music industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic, so we thought we’d get a little nostalgic today and look back on some beautiful branding from music festivals past.

That’s right—the Dribbble community is chock full of graphic designers who have had the pleasure of working on logos and poster designs for some pretty epic live music festivals taking place in the last few years. So until we can gather together once again and enjoy the music, here’s a little visual blast from the past


  1. 🌼🌱 Wild Coyote Filigree music festival floral filigree coyote illustration folk americana
  2. Bluebird Music Festival music bluebird festival mark logo
  3. AIGA Design + Music Festival alligator poster weed eater illustration
    Shot Link
  4. Fried Festival branding typography vector design illustration
  5. Outside Lands 🐃🌳✨ festival poster festival poster buffalo bison gig poster
  6. colors. colors. colors. who likes to party funky festival event branding cider
  7. 2019 Field Day Music Festival illustration wings sun notes guitar butterfly festival music
  8. Stagecoach 2016 illustration vector california desert sun hat cowboy cactus western music festival country
  9. Bonnaroo 2019 festival poster music festival festival gig poster
  10. Off Beat Music Festival retro stars motel identity logo campaign festival music nevada reno
  11. Fisherman's Village - Lineup Posters 🐙 linework banjo typography washington event poster octopus illustration identity music festival lettering
  12. Botánica Mark Development illustration music festival day of the dead skull branding botanical
  13. Newport Jazz Festival color 70s 60s music festival jazz shapes illustration retro vintage
  14. Coachella Pizza shirt merchandise cap style arts festival music coachella boombox pizza vector illustration
  15. Lollapalooza posters music concert festival lollapalooza
  16. Pumpkin Spice Vibes harvest fall festival type lockup blackletter banjo illustration vector overprint brewery beer
  17. Winnipeg Folk Fest 2018 tubes folk festival banjo dragonfly
  18. Sloss Festival 2k17 alabama birmingham sloss sloss festival festival gig poster illustration
  19. Outside Lands 2016 Festival Branding outside lands san francisco nathan goldman dan kuhlken logo branding city badge patch vector dkng
  20. Foreztival festival music print poster illustration
  21. Ultra Music Festival 19 vector vintage pattern miami edm festival music ultra

Row 1: Kylie Sky Souza for Commence Studio, Brian Steely, Kendrick Kidd. Row 2: Clay Halling, Aren Vandenburgh, Paul Dunbar. Row 3: Eric Thomas for UnderStory, Treka, Aren Vandenburgh. Row 4: Binh Cao for Commence Studio, Kylie Sky Souza for Commence Studio, Himanshu Sharma. Row 5: Pavlov Visuals, Treka, Melisa Ferreira. Row 6: Matt Erickson, Brian Steely, Half & Half. Row 7: DKNG, Jean Mosambi, Vinicius Gut.

Find more Inspiration stories on our blog Courtside. Have a suggestion? Contact stories@dribbble.com.

Previous
Next
Loading…