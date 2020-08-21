A Collection of Beautiful Music Festival Branding to Inspire You

Anyone else longing for the good old days when music festivals were actually a thing? As you can probably guess, the live music industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic, so we thought we’d get a little nostalgic today and look back on some beautiful branding from music festivals past.

That’s right—the Dribbble community is chock full of graphic designers who have had the pleasure of working on logos and poster designs for some pretty epic live music festivals taking place in the last few years. So until we can gather together once again and enjoy the music, here’s a little visual blast from the past ■





Row 1: Kylie Sky Souza for Commence Studio, Brian Steely, Kendrick Kidd. Row 2: Clay Halling, Aren Vandenburgh, Paul Dunbar. Row 3: Eric Thomas for UnderStory, Treka, Aren Vandenburgh. Row 4: Binh Cao for Commence Studio, Kylie Sky Souza for Commence Studio, Himanshu Sharma. Row 5: Pavlov Visuals, Treka, Melisa Ferreira. Row 6: Matt Erickson, Brian Steely, Half & Half. Row 7: DKNG, Jean Mosambi, Vinicius Gut.

