Justin Allen

Finished iPhone digital painting

Justin Allen
Justin Allen
  • Save
Finished iPhone digital painting illustration digital painting zombie crazy iphone
Download color palette

I finished this iPhone digital painting. Pretty happy with how it turned out, amazed at the power of the iPhone! Sketched and painted in Sketchbook Pro Mobile with a homemade stylus.

1552cda729839ed262f3d196f4844628
Rebound of
iPhone digital painting
By Justin Allen
View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Justin Allen
Justin Allen

More by Justin Allen

View profile
    • Like