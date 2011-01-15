Cuberto

Book

Cuberto
Cuberto
Hire Us
  • Save
Book icons cuberto icon app iphone
Download color palette

It’s alternative variant of app icon “Oneday”
full size http://cuberto.tumblr.com/

also you can see our design the original variant of this icon
http://25.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_letgrbhYMk1qg95k9o1_500.png

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Cuberto
Cuberto
Full-cycle agency Let's chat 👋
Hire Us

More by Cuberto

View profile
    • Like