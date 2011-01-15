Karina Daukaeva

Portfolio'11

Karina Daukaeva
Karina Daukaeva
  • Save
Portfolio'11 portfolio illustration design
Download color palette

This is my first online portfolio, took me ages to do, so it's finally up. www.karinadaukaeva.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Karina Daukaeva
Karina Daukaeva

More by Karina Daukaeva

View profile
    • Like