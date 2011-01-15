Jared Verdi

Travveling - In App Comments

Jared Verdi
Jared Verdi
  • Save
Travveling - In App Comments dribbble travveling iphone ios
Download color palette

The latest update to travveling is now available in the app store, and includes viewing comments directly in the app!

Other new features include:
- Social integration: Share shots via Twitter, Facebook, Email, Instapaper, Read it Later, Tumblr, and more!!
- Save shots: Tap a photo on the shot details screen to save the shot to your photo library
- View shots you've liked
- Better support for iOS 3 versions, bug fixes, and stability improvements

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Jared Verdi
Jared Verdi

More by Jared Verdi

View profile
    • Like