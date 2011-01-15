Travveling - In App Comments

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
The latest update to travveling is now available in the app store, and includes viewing comments directly in the app!
Other new features include:
- Social integration: Share shots via Twitter, Facebook, Email, Instapaper, Read it Later, Tumblr, and more!!
- Save shots: Tap a photo on the shot details screen to save the shot to your photo library
- View shots you've liked
- Better support for iOS 3 versions, bug fixes, and stability improvements