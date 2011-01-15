Chris Sandlin

There There (Atlanta, GA)

Finished up a piece for the guys at http://therethere.com. There There specializes in civic pride/local love tee shirts (the kind that shows off your love of your hometown, not tourist tees) and their about to release Atlanta themed shirts.

Shout outs to Erby Walker and The Varsity crew for holding it down since 1928!

Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
