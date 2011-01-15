Jonathan Ogden

More News

Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden
  • Save
More News news more link one page website
Download color palette

Here's part of the news section on my one page site. A large speech bubble / papery thing shows the three latest posts and the button below takes users to the full blog page. Clicking the circle arrow scrolls the page down to the next area.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Jonathan Ogden
Jonathan Ogden

More by Jonathan Ogden

View profile
    • Like