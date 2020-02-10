Tanya Tsiguleva

Exploration / Daily UI

Tanya Tsiguleva
Tanya Tsiguleva
Hire Me
  • Save
Exploration / Daily UI gridandcolor geometry simple daily ui dailyui concept uiux ui modern thenewyorktimes minimalistic minimalism white black white monochrome abstraction mobile design mobile app mobile
Download color palette

Heya! 👋
How the special project by The New York Times could look like.

Tanya Tsiguleva
Tanya Tsiguleva
Minimalism and abstract graphic
Hire Me

More by Tanya Tsiguleva

View profile
    • Like