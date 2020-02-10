Siggi Baldursson

Web & Branding | Personal Fitness Trainer

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Web & Branding | Personal Fitness Trainer mockup energetic website banners banner ads icelandic responsive website branding business card branding design web logo design fitness website design
Web & Branding | Personal Fitness Trainer mockup energetic website banners banner ads icelandic responsive website branding business card branding design web logo design fitness website design
Web & Branding | Personal Fitness Trainer mockup energetic website banners banner ads icelandic responsive website branding business card branding design web logo design fitness website design
Web & Branding | Personal Fitness Trainer mockup energetic website banners banner ads icelandic responsive website branding business card branding design web logo design fitness website design
Web & Branding | Personal Fitness Trainer mockup energetic website banners banner ads icelandic responsive website branding business card branding design web logo design fitness website design
Download color palette
  1. DF Main.mp4
  2. DF1.jpg
  3. DF4.jpg
  4. DF2.jpg
  5. DF5.jpg
  6. DF3.jpg

This client is an Icelandic personal fitness trainer and needed a website, along with personal branding, business cards and a few Facebook banners.

Keywords included: Modern, Minimal, Clean, Energetic, Dark, Sweat, Fitness, People.

This project was done in 2017.

https://dfthjalfun.is/

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like