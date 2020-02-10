Web & Branding | Personal Fitness Trainer

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This client is an Icelandic personal fitness trainer and needed a website, along with personal branding, business cards and a few Facebook banners.
Keywords included: Modern, Minimal, Clean, Energetic, Dark, Sweat, Fitness, People.
This project was done in 2017.
https://dfthjalfun.is/