WIP - African Photo Safari Trip Website Design 3

texture typography web design website gallery photos
My mother is going on a photo safari in Africa in 2 weeks and I am going to surprise her with a gallery style website where she can post all her pictures from her 2 1/2 week trip and set up a little e-commerce on it.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
