Bilal Karim

Haiti

Bilal Karim
Bilal Karim
  • Save
Haiti haiti poster project blue art design digital
Download color palette

Created this for The Haiti Poster Project a while back. View the full version here.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Bilal Karim
Bilal Karim

More by Bilal Karim

View profile
    • Like