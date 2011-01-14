Making a debut on Dribbble with my personal favourite artwork. Would love to hear your comments.



Science is always changing and the best way to learn it... is to question it. I wanted to incorporate some scientific elements such as the space/universe type-of background and the colours from the spectrum.



Hard to display on 400x300, hence, have a look at the full version here.

Planetary Stock by Fune-Stock. Thanks for the usage.