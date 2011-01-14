Bilal Karim

Science

Making a debut on Dribbble with my personal favourite artwork. Would love to hear your comments.

Science is always changing and the best way to learn it... is to question it. I wanted to incorporate some scientific elements such as the space/universe type-of background and the colours from the spectrum.

Planetary Stock by Fune-Stock. Thanks for the usage.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
