Michael Flarup

Piping Hot

Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Hire Me
  • Save
Piping Hot thermo app ui
Download color palette

When it get's hot, your thermometer in Thermo could look something like this. Btw, when do you guys feel the change from 'regular' to 'hot' should happen? 25 degrees? 30 degrees? hotter? (Celsius btw.)

More thoughts and pictures over at http://robokitten.tumblr.com/

___
Get My Industry Standard Design Resources
at 📐👉 applypixels.com
Premium Evolving Icon & UI templates (& a bunch of freebies)

8eea8c4f4a58fdb13efe33de84437e20
Rebound of
Thermo
By Michael Flarup
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰
Hire Me

More by Michael Flarup

View profile
    • Like