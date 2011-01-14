Winowiecki

Flip Flop (Sandals)

Winowiecki
Winowiecki
  • Save
Flip Flop (Sandals)
Download color palette

Yup, flip flop(s). Another one that just stuck in my head. Didn't really mean for this to turn into a word game, but it's been decent fun. Tried a version of flip flops spelling out the words, but it didn't really turn out that good. At least not the way i tried. This is my way of salvaging the idea...

C08c5a00d411771a774f844f28f3df5f
Rebound of
Flip Flop (again)
By Winowiecki
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Winowiecki
Winowiecki

More by Winowiecki

View profile
    • Like