BK SERIF type serif custom type font typography alphabet black and white michael spitz michaelspitz
Custom typeface designed for the same project as the original BKLYN. I don't think the application I designed using this lettering is going to follow through > but I liked the look of it and decided to work out the rest of the set...

*Keep in mind > just a rough draft (and I can already see the tweaks)... But as always, I'm definitely open to suggestions, so don't hold back ;)

BKLYN
