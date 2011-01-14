Custom typeface designed for the same project as the original BKLYN. I don't think the application I designed using this lettering is going to follow through > but I liked the look of it and decided to work out the rest of the set...



*Keep in mind > just a rough draft (and I can already see the tweaks)... But as always, I'm definitely open to suggestions, so don't hold back ;)

**VIEW LARGER VIA > FLICKR