Liquid Luck

Liquid Luck error messaging red border-radius css3 noted harry potter liquid luck droid sans
Download color palette

Was inspired by your great message boxes Natalie, thanks! Brownie points to those that get the “Liquid Luck” reference.
(Note that this is at 80% size)

Rebound of
Error Messaging Tags
By Natalie Armendariz
