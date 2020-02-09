Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A simple travel guide app for IOS

A simple travel guide app for IOS
This a simple travel guide app that helps to explore locations and the design is just an experiment I did. Hope you like it. Please like and leave a comment. Happy designing

Posted on Feb 9, 2020
