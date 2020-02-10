Coiny app – Pocket money for your kids

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Coiny is a mobile application that will help you manage your children's pocket money. Our product will allow you to fill personal wallet of your child in any way that convenient for you and keep track their expenses and savings goals.
Feel free to visit STFN website to get more information about our approach, vision and process.