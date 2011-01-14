Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Gnome Shipping Label

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Gnome Shipping Label illustration design web design ui gnome
Download color palette

In the UI, you get the envelope with the stamp if you're sending one card addressed to someone else.

If you're purchasing greeting cards to send to yourself, you get this box with a shipping label. If you have a user account, the label will be pre-filled with your address.

Everything except the Card Gnome logo and recycle graphics will be built with CSS.

2ec72757b7c7dc3b12e44d86e9c9ffc4
Rebound of
Gnome Stamp
By Steve ✦ Lowtwait
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like