Joshua Sortino

The Archive Wordpress Theme

Joshua Sortino
Joshua Sortino
  • Save
The Archive Wordpress Theme texture pattern red yellow green logo shadow layout ui interface ireallylovetags
Download color palette

My first theme ... coming Summer 2011 to a Wordpress installation near you.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Joshua Sortino
Joshua Sortino
Design leader, speaker, investor

More by Joshua Sortino

View profile
    • Like