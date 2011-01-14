I just launched my new site: http://creativecomponent.com. There was so much crap that I left-behind with this redesign.

This simple navigation was created after chatting with @esquareda (who is always somewhat of a design therapist for me). I think I'll soon make CSS rollovers for this area (and the 'social links' at the bottom of the page).

If you have ideas, I would love to hear them!