Working on the an annual report for my church. I decided to use the human anatomy as an analogy to illustrate (pun intended) our core values.
The actual anatomy sketch is credited to an old anatomy book I have. Don't worry though – this isn't for profit.
Oh yeah, this was shrunk down quite a bit in order to show more.