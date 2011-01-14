Kevin Richardson

Core Values

medical illustration analogy infographic
Working on the an annual report for my church. I decided to use the human anatomy as an analogy to illustrate (pun intended) our core values.

The actual anatomy sketch is credited to an old anatomy book I have. Don't worry though – this isn't for profit.

Oh yeah, this was shrunk down quite a bit in order to show more.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
