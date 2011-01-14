Joel Glovier

Isometric Farm Tractor Illustration

Isometric Farm Tractor Illustration tractor farm vector red isometric
Straight up vector tractor illustration. For a print ad in RELEVANT Magazine's March-April issue.

EDIT: actual landing page.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
