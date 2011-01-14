Chris Herbert

Retro Apple

I'm going to submit a wallpaper to www.iconpaper.org for Apple's 35th Anniversary this year (April 1, 2011), also the same year I was born (old man). I took the classic retro logo and changed it up a little, not to Apple's minimal standards but to what I like; I'm not done with the lettering yet though.

Posted on Jan 14, 2011
