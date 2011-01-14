Justin Allen

iPhone digital painting

Justin Allen
Justin Allen
  • Save
iPhone digital painting iphone digital illustration sketchbook zombie monster
Download color palette

I was really not liking the pink color, so I switched it with a more zombie-like bluish color. Started adding red high lights to indicated open sores/wounds...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Justin Allen
Justin Allen

More by Justin Allen

View profile
    • Like