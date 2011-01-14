A friend of mine is a screenwriter who is working on a horror film called Nessun Dorma, which means "never sleep." This is the initial mockup for the movie poster.



This is heavily inspired by horror films from the late 70's and early 80's. It's meant to touch on the campiness of films from this time while maintaining an ominous feel.



Check out the big version on my Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/sarahmick/5354762193/