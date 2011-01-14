Nick Walsh
Code School

Ruby on Arcade 2

Nick Walsh
Code School
Nick Walsh for Code School
Hire Us
  • Save
Ruby on Arcade 2 arcade throwback blue orange
Download color palette

Same project as the previous shot - working some arcade-style buttons into the footer.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
Code School
Code School
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Code School

View profile
    • Like