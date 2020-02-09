Responsive Dashboard animation design

Dear friends,

To create a responsive design with a dashboard is always a tough task for a designer. In this project, I aimed to keep all the elements of the dashboard and correctly transfer them to a mobile version so that a user could easily switch between different devices during work. Here is what you can find on the dashboard:

- your expenses

- your monthly income statistics

- budget planning advice

Design - Sketch

Animation - Aftereffects

Illustrations - Illustrator

