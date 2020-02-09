Responsive Dashboard animation design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dear friends,
To create a responsive design with a dashboard is always a tough task for a designer. In this project, I aimed to keep all the elements of the dashboard and correctly transfer them to a mobile version so that a user could easily switch between different devices during work. Here is what you can find on the dashboard:
- your expenses
- your monthly income statistics
- budget planning advice
Design - Sketch
Animation - Aftereffects
Illustrations - Illustrator
************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************
I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates