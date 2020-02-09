Taras Migulko

Responsive Dashboard animation design

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
Hire Me
  • Save
Responsive Dashboard animation design responsive dashboard ui card graphic chart desktop web app dashboard app dashboard design mobile design dashboad ux ui userinterface animation interaction motion dashboard
Responsive Dashboard animation design responsive dashboard ui card graphic chart desktop web app dashboard app dashboard design mobile design dashboad ux ui userinterface animation interaction motion dashboard
Responsive Dashboard animation design responsive dashboard ui card graphic chart desktop web app dashboard app dashboard design mobile design dashboad ux ui userinterface animation interaction motion dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Responsive.mp4
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png

Dear friends,

To create a responsive design with a dashboard is always a tough task for a designer. In this project, I aimed to keep all the elements of the dashboard and correctly transfer them to a mobile version so that a user could easily switch between different devices during work. Here is what you can find on the dashboard:

- your expenses
- your monthly income statistics
- budget planning advice

Design - Sketch
Animation - Aftereffects
Illustrations - Illustrator

************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************

I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates

Taras Migulko
Taras Migulko
💌 hey@migulko•cz
Hire Me

More by Taras Migulko

View profile
    • Like