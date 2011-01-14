MSKD

Union Gasworx Business Cards

MSKD
MSKD
  • Save
Union Gasworx Business Cards design business cards turquoise print branding identity self-promotion
Download color palette

Recently got some double-sided business cards printed up, thought I'd see what people thought of them? Good? Bad? Unspectacular?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
MSKD
MSKD

More by MSKD

View profile
    • Like