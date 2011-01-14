Behzad Ghaffarian

iPhone app UI - sweepstakes #3

iphone ui app interface gui
just added more contrast and made titles bold.
Thanks Ryan and Jeff for great tips :)

Rebound of
iPhone app UI - sweepstakes #1
By Behzad Ghaffarian
Posted on Jan 14, 2011
